Amtrak service between NYC and Montreal to resume in April


FILE - The Amtrak logo is seen on a train at 30th Street Station in Philadelphia, Feb. 6, 2014. Amtrak service connecting New York City and Montreal will resume in April 2023, more than two years after the COVID-19 pandemic halted trains from crossing across the shared border between the U.S. and Canada. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Amtrak is resuming service connecting New York City and Montreal next month, more than two years after the pandemic halted trains from crossing across the shared border between the U.S. and Canada.

The reopening of Amtrak's Adirondack line follows the resumption of trains last fall between Seattle and Vancouver, Canada, which was also shuttered because of COVID-19 worries.

Last summer, Amtrak reopened full service on the Maple Leaf line, which links New York City and Ontario, Canada. It has been much tougher to relaunch service between New York and Montreal.

This report by The Associated Press was first published on March 15, 2023. 

