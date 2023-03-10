Amtrak to resume train service between Montreal and New York City

Amtrak's service from Montreal to New York City will resume within the next month after a three-year hiatus.

New York Congresswoman Elise Stefanik announced the resumption of the Adirondack train line Friday, saying Amtrak has committed to fully reopening the line by Apr. 3.

The route runs from Montreal to New York City, including stops in St-Lambert, Que. and the N.Y. cities of Plattsburgh, Ticonderoga, Albany and Poughkeepsie. The Montreal – Albany portion of the route has been closed since the onset of the pandemic in 2020. Service between Albany and New York City resumed on Dec. 5, 2022.

The Amtrak Adirondack line "serves a significant economic driver, connecting tourists and our Canadian neighbors, to our region,"' said Stefanik in a news release.

Billing the Adirondack line as "one of the world's most scenic train rides," the resumption of service re-establishes one of three passenger train links between the U.S. and Canada and "represents another important step in normalizing cross-border travel post-pandemic," said Garry Douglas, president of the North Country Chamber of Commerce.



In July, Amtrak resumed its Maple Leaf line from New York City to Toronto.



Amtrak announced earlier this week it would resume service on the Cascades line between Vancouver and Portland, Ore.