Amur leopard cubs now featured in 24-hour live-stream from Granby Zoo

After giving birth to two cubs, Amur leopard mother Hope can now be viewed via a livestream caring for her two little ones.

The Granby Zoo set up a camera above the enclosure that is now streaming live on YouTube 24 hours-a-day starring Hope as she cares for her Panthera pardus orientalis cubs.

Amur leopards live in the Russian Far East and can run around 60 kilometres-per-hour and jump more than 10 feet vertically and 19 feet horizontally.

The World Wildlife Fund lists the species as critically endangered.