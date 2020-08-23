An 88-year-old woman's condition has improved after being hit head on

An 88-year-old woman was seriously injured after a vehicle entered an access ramp going in the wrong direction on Highway 40 West in L'Assomption and hit her vehicle head-on.

The collision occurred around 9:15 p.m. Saturday at exit 110 in the Lanaudiere region of Quebec.

The female driver in her 60s, who found herself going the opposite direction, suffered minor injuries and her two children in their 30s were not injured in the head-on collision.

The woman, who was unable to avoid the collision was seriously injured, but her condition stabilized Sunday morning.

According to preliminary information from the investigation, the driver may been distracted causing the accident. Alcohol was not involved, said Surete du Quebec (SQ) spokesperson Sergeant Stephane Tremblay.

The access ramp to Highway 40 was closed for several hours to allow SQ investigators to do their job.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 23, 2020