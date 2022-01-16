iHeartRadio
An apartment building was devoured by flames in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu

A major fire in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu has devoured an apartment building affecting all 24 units. SOURCE: Richard Perrier

A 24-unit apartment building was devoured by flames Saturday evening on Lesieur St. in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, about 30 minutes south of Montreal.

The fire started around 5 p.m., and, according to information published on the city of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu's Facebook page, "The building was evacuated quickly, so that there are no injuries. The Red Cross is on site and the affected families have been taken care of."

The city said that the origin of the fire is not yet known and that the investigation will be referred to the Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu Police Department.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 15, 2021.

