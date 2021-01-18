An army of snow creatures has popped up all over Montreal
With fresh blankets of snow covering Montreal, an army of snow people have taken over the city.
Now, the city of Montreal has announced a competition for the best snow creation on the island.
There are coupon prizes ranging up to $350 for the best works:
A $50 gift coupon for winners of the individual categories (children three to five years old, children six to 12, people 13 years and over, and professional), a $150 coupon for a family group, a $250 coupon for a preschool group, and a $350 card for the winning school group.
All decorations must be from recycled materials, and no electrical installations will be accepted.
For a full list of rules and regulations, visit the city’s website.
Public polls are open until March 11.
HERE ARE SOME OF OUR FAVOURITES SO FAR:
"Be not afraid!"
"Ouch! My foot!" (Laura Muer)
"Fat Cat"
@CTVMontreal
"Bring it in!" (Bobb)
"What goes up..."
"A certain sponge" (Heather Appleby)
"Dashing gentleman"
"A jolly, happy soul"
"A jolly, happy soul"

Frosty the snowman ☃️