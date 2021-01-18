iHeartRadio
An army of snow creatures has popped up all over Montreal

(Photo: Marc Bourque)

With fresh blankets of snow covering Montreal, an army of snow people have taken over the city.

Now, the city of Montreal has announced a competition for the best snow creation on the island.

There are coupon prizes ranging up to $350 for the best works:

A $50 gift coupon for winners of the individual categories (children three to five years old, children six to 12, people 13 years and over, and professional), a $150 coupon for a family group, a $250 coupon for a preschool group, and a $350 card for the winning school group.

All decorations must be from recycled materials, and no electrical installations will be accepted.

For a full list of rules and regulations, visit the city’s website.

Public polls are open until March 11.

Send us your snow creations on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for a chance to be featured!

We want to see your snow creations!
Post a picture of your snow creatures and tag @CTVMontreal
for a chance to be featured on our 'MUST-SEE' list!
☃️��️❄️ pic.twitter.com/Js4djwV38O

— CTV Montreal (@CTVMontreal) January 18, 2021

HERE ARE SOME OF OUR FAVOURITES SO FAR:

"Be not afraid!"

        View this post on Instagram                      

A post shared by Esse Pé (@phasyl)



"Ouch! My foot!" (Laura Muer)

"Fat Cat"

@CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/64dtG11Ydb

— Regan Tetlow (@ReganTetlow) January 18, 2021

"Bring it in!" (Bobb)

"What goes up..."

pic.twitter.com/rWsacujNUJ

— Den (@dn_lvey) January 18, 2021

"A certain sponge" (Heather Appleby)

"Dashing gentleman"

pic.twitter.com/hR6zutqfwW

— Naveen.Meka (@bobbymavericks) January 18, 2021

"A jolly, happy soul"

Frosty the snowman ☃️ pic.twitter.com/qSg3BXGS6Q

— megan (@memorablemegan) January 18, 2021

 

