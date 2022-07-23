An ATV rider has died after crashing south of Quebec City

A 60-year-old man lost his life in an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) accident in Saint-Narcisse-de-Beaurivage, in the Chaudière-Appalaches region about 45 south of Quebec City.

The police were alerted Friday evening, around 9:30 p.m., by relatives who were worried about his disappearance.

"According to the first information, relatives of the 62-year-old man were worried that he had not returned home. As a result, emergency services organized a search for the quad rider. The quad rider was located in a trail by emergency services," said Sûreté du Québec (SQ) spokesperson Nicolas Scholtus.

The victim had crashed on his ATV on Rang Sainte-Anne.

"Initial information suggests that the man lost control of his vehicle. Unfortunately, he was found dead on the spot,'' said Scholtus.

An SQ investigation is underway in collaboration with the coroner's office. An investigator and an officer specialized in collision investigation have been dispatched to the scene to clarify the causes and circumstances of this fatal swerve.

The ATV will also be examined in the coming days.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 23, 2022.