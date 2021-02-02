An early spring for Quebec, according to famed groundhog Fred la Marmotte via livestream

Quebecers were on the edges of their seats on Tuesday, with a lot of news coming.

Not only will Premier François Legault announce today which regions' COVID-19 restrictions will ease, but Quebec's own famed groundhog was set to foretell when he believes winter will let up.

The answer? It'll be an early spring, said Fred la Marmotte, who makes his forecasts from the town of Val d'Espoir in the Gaspé.

The rodent appeared on his own livestream this year because of COVID-19 restrictions, like his counterparts in Nova Scotia and Ontario.

He was too cranky to come out of his hut at first when the event began, just after 7 a.m., but after being dangled before the camera for a while, Fred appeared to inform his handler that it would be a beautiful early spring.

According to Groundhog Day logic, if a groundhog sees its shadow on Feb. 2, it will go back into its burrow and six more weeks of winter will follow.

Shubenacadie Sam in Nova Scotia and Wiarton Willie in Ontario were also both livestreaming, though there was some confusion over whether Wiarton Willie actually made a live prediction or simply pre-recorded his video.

Breakfast of champions! I’m ready for hair and makeup. One hour to go! Happy Groundhog Day! #GroundhogDay2021 #GettingReady pic.twitter.com/24iZJrlFaH

In any case, both groundhogs reportedly presented a united front with Fred and predicted an early spring. Punxsutawney Phil, however, was an American outlier, declaring Tuesday that it will be a long winter.