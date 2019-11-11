An early winter storm will make driving treacherous on Tuesday, authorities say

MONTREAL – A thick layer of snow, combined with cold temperatures, will make driving conditions treacherous on Tuesday morning, authorities warned.

The snow had already begun to fall on Monday night, and by mid-evening, had already accumulated on roads and sidewalks.

The scene outside our studio ⁦@CTVMontreal⁩ as our #FirstSnowStorm gets underway. 15-20cm expected in #Montreal thru Tuesday morning. #qcstorm #snow pic.twitter.com/iANnswTHHJ

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for Montreal, Laval, Longueuil and Chateauguay.

“The snow will intensify this evening and persist during the day Tuesday as it reaches eastern portions of the province. The morning commute will be particularly difficult on Tuesday morning. A total of 15 to 20 centimetres of snow is expected over Southern Quebec. Total amounts could even reach upwards of 25 centimetres over higher elevations,” the agency warned.

The SQ joined Environment Canada in urging caution on the roads during the snowfall.

La #neige s’intensifie. Continuez à faire preuve de #prudence dans vos déplacements et n’oubliez pas d’adapter votre conduite aux conditions hivernales actuelles.#sécuritéroutière pic.twitter.com/V6uVahRhui

Some Montrealers may not have snow tires, which would leave them slipping and skidding on the fresh snow. Quebec law requires cars have snow tires installed by Dec. 1, but the prospect of an early winter storm left many Montrealers scrambling to find a mechanic to change their tires on Monday.

Mayor Valerie Plante suggested that Montrealers without snow tires should stay off the road during the storm, or take public transit.

“I know it’s not easy to ask but ultimately for people’s security, take the bus, take the subway,” she said.

The Société de l’assurance automobile du Québec (SAAQ) warned on its website that failure to drive carefully in a snow-storm could result in a $60 fine and two demerit points.

“In winter, drivers must adapt their driving to weather and road conditions. Under the Highway Safety Code, drivers must slow down when visibility is reduced as a result of darkness, fog, rain or other precipitation, or when the roadway is slippery or not completely cleared,” the agency cautioned.

Check road conditions on their website before leaving, they urged.

Additionally, drivers can be fined $100 to $200 for failing to clear snow from a windshield. The agency referred to the practice as “driving a ‘mobile igloo.’”

Drivers should also be aware of the dangers of carbon monoxide poisoning. If a car’s exhaust pipe is buried in the snow, harmful gases could build up inside the vehicle’s cabin.

“Carbon monoxide is an insidious gas, as it is odourless. It spreads through the passenger compartment of a vehicle without being noticed. That’s why it’s important to always clear the snow off of your vehicle before getting in. That way, you can ensure that the exhaust pipe is clear and that the air circulating inside the vehicle is clean,” the SAAQ wrote.