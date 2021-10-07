iHeartRadio
Suspect arrested after man fatally shot north of Montreal

Police say they have made an arrest and identified the victim in a fatal shooting inside a home about 30 minutes north of Montreal on Wednesday night.

Maxime Villeneuve, 27, was found by police in critical condition in a home on 61st Ave. West in Blainville, where he lived, at about 11:15 a.m.

A resident alerted authorities and called 911.

"They heard what they thought were gunshots," said Surete du Quebec spokesperson Audrey-Ann Bilodeau.

Villeneuve was transported him to the hospital where he was pronounced dead in the early hours on Thursday.

The suspect, a 26-year-old man from Terrebonne, was arrested in Saint-Lin-Laurentides at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday. Police say he is being met by investigators and is expected to appear at the St-Jérôme courthouse on Friday.

Police say the case has been submitted to the Crown and that charges could be laid.

The victim is not known to police, said Bilodeau.

