An unattended cigarette the likely cause of Gaspe seniors home blaze
The SQ report no injuries after a fire hit a seniors' residence in the eastern Quebec community of Gaspe.
The Manoir Saint-Augustin is home to 131 residents and was damaged by the blaze that began early Thursday, just after 1 a.m.
Police say an investigation is ongoing, but they believe that an unattended cigarette set a mattress on fire.
Firefighters arrived to find thick smoke in the corridors of the building.
Canadian Red Cross volunteers or the residents' families came to take care of the elders.
Police say they don't know when residents will be allowed to return to their homes because the water used to douse the flames caused considerable damage.
It is the second fire causing the evacuation of a seniors' residence this week after dozens were evacuated from a home in Trois-Pistoles Dec. 29.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 2, 2020.
Latest Audio
-
Dan Delmar's Most Fascinating Montrealers: Leah Lasry
Leah Lasry of Hampstead showed us all that you can indeed fight city hall, and win.
-
Heurtel: CAQ tried their trial balloon and it failed
Former provincial Liberal Cabinet Minister David Heurtel joined Dan to discuss the CAQ's entry exam for newcomers, are Quebec Police forces too insular and is Speaker Pelosi mishandling the Impeachment situation?
-
Renovictions, and what to do when your landlord raises your rent
Arnold Bennett, Housing Advocate