'An urgent need to act': Quebec teachers union seeks injunction over classroom ventilation

MONTREAL — A Quebec teachers' union went to court Monday asking for an injunction to force the government to revisit its plan for classroom ventilation.

The Fédération autonome de l'enseignement (FAE) says the government’s standard for protection against COVID-19 in schools is “inadequate.”

The union claims the government is acting in violation of rights protected by the Canadian Charter and the Quebec Charter of Rights and Freedoms, namely the right to life and safety, as well as the right of teachers to fair working conditions.

In January, Education Minister Jean-François Roberge unveiled a report on air quality in Quebec schools, concluding that school ventilation was adequate.

FAE lawyer Tetiana Gerych said the government’s air quality testing methods were flawed.

According to the expert firm EXP, the methodology used by the Quebec government was not intended to determine carbon dioxide (CO2) concentrations, but rather to measure the positive impact of natural ventilation in school premises.

The firm also criticized the sampling methodology used by the government, saying it measured CO2 levels for a single class period, not the air students breathe during an entire school day.

In addition, the government report does not distinguish between the CO2 measurements taken in the first period and the last period, but it's reasonable to assume that the levels are higher at the end of the day, the firm said.

The union is also asking the judge to order a massive and rapid screening for COVID-19 in schools, targeting students and staff.

“There is an urgent need to act,” said Gerych. “This urgency is accentuated by the presence of variants.”

Justice Riordan will continue to hear arguments from the parties on Monday afternoon.

This report by the Canadian Press was first published March 15, 2021.