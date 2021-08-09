Anaheim Ducks give forward Max Comtois a two-season contract

The Anaheim Ducks have agreed to a two-season contract with forward Max Comtois, who was a restricted free agent.

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

Comtois, a 22-year-old native of Longueuil, Que. led the Ducks with 33 points, including 16 goals, in 55 games last season. He set personal bests in goals, assists and points.

The Ducks' second-round pick, 60th overall, in the 2017 draft, Comtois has 23 goals and 28 assists in 94 NHL games.

Comtois also helped Canada win gold at the World Hockey Championships this spring, and at the World Junior Championships in 2018. He also served as captain of Canada's Junior Team in 2019.

The Ducks also announced Monday that they have awarded three- and two-season contracts to forward Max Jones and defenceman Josh Mahura, respectively. Financial details of those contracts were also not disclosed.

Jones, 23, has 17 goals and 11 assists in 135 career games with the Ducks.

Mahura, also 23, has three goals and 10 assists in 41 career games with the Ducks.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 9, 2021