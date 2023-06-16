iHeartRadio
Andrew Iacobucci named new RONA Inc. CEO one day after company announces job cuts


A Rona store is seen Monday, November 5, 2018 in Laval, Que. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

RONA Inc. says Andrew Iacobucci is taking the helm as the company's new CEO.

The announcement comes one day after the retailer announced it was eliminating 500 jobs across the country, saying it needed to adapt to reflect new market realities amid a slowing economy.

The Boucherville, Que.-based home improvement retailer says in a press release that Iacobucci brings almost 30 years of experience to the role, most recently as executive vice-president and chief commercial officer at distribution company US Foods.

Iacobucci also previously worked at Loblaw Co. Ltd.

RONA says Iacobucci will reside in the Boucherville area to work at the company's head office.

It says interim CEO Garry Senecal will stay with the company until the end of the year to ensure a smooth transition.

The company says while Iacobucci learned French during his studies, by the time his nomination comes into effect in July, he will have completed a four-week French immersion program with a language school in Quebec City.

In November, Lowe's announced it was selling its Canadian retail business, including RONA, to New York-based private equity firm Sycamore Partners.

The retailer says it operates or services around 425 corporate and affiliated stores under different banners across the country. It says it has 22,000 employees.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on June 16, 2023.

