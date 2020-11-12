ANDREW: Lindsay Brun's Monster Cookies

You can visit her at SucreBrun.com or on Instagram @ItsSucreBrun.

Line a large baking sheet with parchement paper or a baking mat, set aside.

In a large mixing bowl, add the butter and sugars. Cream the butter and sugars together until fluffy.

Add in the large egg, vanilla and mix until combined.

Add the flour, baking powder, and salt. Mix until combined. The dough might seem to be in crumbles but that's ok.

Pour in the chocolate chunks and use your hands to mix them in. Yes, your hands! This will help you handle the dough with care. Be gentle. We don't want to compact the dough too much. We want to keep it as airy as possible.

Divide the dough into 6 pieces by using the biggest ice cream scoop you have to form the balls. Place on the baking sheet.

Chill the cookie dough for at least 30 minutes. Preheat the oven to 375 during this time.

Bake the cookies for about 16-18 minutes. The outside will be golden brown when ready.