ANDREW: Lindsay Brun's Monster Cookies
Lindsay Brun of Anjou used her baking skills recently to win the cooking show, Wall of Chefs. Now, she's back and baking in Montreal, and she joined Andrew Carter to share her Monster aka Loaded Cookie Recipe.
You can visit her at SucreBrun.com or on Instagram @ItsSucreBrun.
INGREDIENTS
½ cup unsalted butter, room temperature
¾ cup brown sugar
¼ cup white sugar
1 large egg
1 tsp vanilla extract
2 cups all purpose flour
½ tsp salt
½ tsp baking powder
¾ cup semi sweet chocolate chunks
INSTRUCTIONS
Line a large baking sheet with parchement paper or a baking mat, set aside.
In a large mixing bowl, add the butter and sugars. Cream the butter and sugars together until fluffy.
Add in the large egg, vanilla and mix until combined.
Add the flour, baking powder, and salt. Mix until combined. The dough might seem to be in crumbles but that's ok.
Pour in the chocolate chunks and use your hands to mix them in. Yes, your hands! This will help you handle the dough with care. Be gentle. We don't want to compact the dough too much. We want to keep it as airy as possible.
Divide the dough into 6 pieces by using the biggest ice cream scoop you have to form the balls. Place on the baking sheet.
Chill the cookie dough for at least 30 minutes. Preheat the oven to 375 during this time.
Bake the cookies for about 16-18 minutes. The outside will be golden brown when ready.
Let the cookies cool on the baking sheet for at least 5 minutes, then move them to a wire rack to continue cooling. They are best at room temperature.
Tips
Use more brown sugar. We’re using mostly brown sugar instead of white, because brown sugar creates a thicker, softer, and chewier cookie than using mostly white sugar. White sugar will give you a crispy cookie.... we don't want that!
Instead of using 'the ugly cousin' aka the chocolate chip, use chocolat chunks! They're bigger, cover more ground - and who doesn't want more chocolate?
Trust the process and be patient: after forming the dough balls, place them in the fridge and 'forget' about it for 30 minutes. Don't rush this step! You want your monster cookie to hold its shape, and teh longer the fat (butter) remains solid, the less cookie spread you will have.