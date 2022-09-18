iHeartRadio
Andy Warhol works displayed in Old Port gallery

image.jpg

In Montreal's Old Port, 11 works by Andy Warhol -- some signed by him -- are on display.

According to Dorian Verdier, founder of Galerie L'Original, it's the first time the pop-art pioneer's works have been displayed in the city.

"We're proud, we think Montreal deserves an exhibition like that," he told CTV News.

The exhibition also features the works of local pop-artist Nicolas Craig.

"Andy is like a mentor," he said. "Everyone should know his work."

Watch the video for the full story.  

12

