Angela and Carey Price are expecting a third child this fall

Angela Price took to her Instagram to announce the forthcoming birth of her third child with husband Carey Price. (Photo: Instagram)

Social media influencer Angela Price and her husband, Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price, are expecting a third child in the fall.

Angela Price made the announcement of "Baby Price number 3" Monday on Instagram.

"We have been sitting on this news for quite some time, but due to everything going on we kept putting off the announcement," Price wrote. "My growing bump has made it so we couldn’t put it off any longer though."

In a post on her blog, Angela Price said she was 20 weeks into her pregnancy. She said she and her husband if once again decided not to find out the sex of their baby before birth, but that they are hoping for a boy.

The Prices already have two daughters: Liv, born in 2016, and Millie, born in 2018.

A post shared by Angela Price (@byangelaprice) on Jun 8, 2020 at 10:10am PDT

