iHeartRadio
21°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Anglade unimpressed with Legault's 'petty' politics after comments about immigration

image.jpg

Quebec Liberal Party (PLQ) Leader Dominique Anglade is accusing Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) Leader François Legault of making "petty" comments on the campaign trail.

This comes after Legault suggested that proposals by the PLQ and Québec Solidare (QS) to increase the province's immigration threshold pose a threat to national cohesion.

At a press conference Monday in Laval, Anglade said these types of statements hurt her personally.

She pointed out she, herself, is a product of immigration, as her parents moved to Canada from Haiti.

She states Legault is dabbling in small, "petty" politics.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 12, 2022. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*