iHeartRadio
-2°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Angry customers in Saint-Colomban after snow clearing company fails to show


image.jpg

Residents in the town of Saint-Colomban near Mirabel, Que., say the company they paid to clear their snow neglected to show up after the community was hit with 40 centimetres last week.

Despite advance payments, Sobo Excavation et Deneigement has failed to meet its end of the bargain, customers allege. 

"It's frustrating," says customer Sabrina Cormier. "We trusted them, we paid."

The frustration is boiling over on Sobo's Facebook page, with angry clients leaving harsh comments.

Some have even gone to owner Jean Philippe Soucy's home, but say there's never an answer.

When customers try to reach him by phone, they're met with a full inbox message.

Some in the neighbourhood were told the company is dealing with broken equipment.

"[The crew said] two of the three trucks in our sector here were broken and that's why they were delayed," local Jacques Lacroix told CTV News. "Since then, they haven't shown up."

Court documents show Soucy was arrested last week and charged on Friday with uttering threats and a weapons charge.

It's not clear if that's why he hasn't been heard from -- but his clients want answers.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*