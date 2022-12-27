Angry customers in Saint-Colomban after snow clearing company fails to show

Residents in the town of Saint-Colomban near Mirabel, Que., say the company they paid to clear their snow neglected to show up after the community was hit with 40 centimetres last week.

Despite advance payments, Sobo Excavation et Deneigement has failed to meet its end of the bargain, customers allege.

"It's frustrating," says customer Sabrina Cormier. "We trusted them, we paid."

The frustration is boiling over on Sobo's Facebook page, with angry clients leaving harsh comments.

Some have even gone to owner Jean Philippe Soucy's home, but say there's never an answer.

When customers try to reach him by phone, they're met with a full inbox message.

Some in the neighbourhood were told the company is dealing with broken equipment.

"[The crew said] two of the three trucks in our sector here were broken and that's why they were delayed," local Jacques Lacroix told CTV News. "Since then, they haven't shown up."

Court documents show Soucy was arrested last week and charged on Friday with uttering threats and a weapons charge.

It's not clear if that's why he hasn't been heard from -- but his clients want answers.