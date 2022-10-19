iHeartRadio
Annual inflation rate 6.9 per cent in September as grocery bills continue to climb


inflation

OTTAWA - Statistics Canada says the annual inflation rate dropped slightly in September to 6.9 per cent but the cost of groceries continues to climb.

In its latest consumer price index report, the federal agency says the slight deceleration from 7.0 per cent in August is mostly attributed to lower gas prices.

Gas prices fell by 7.4 per cent in September from a month prior.

Grocery prices rose at the fastest rate since August 1981, with prices up 11.4 per cent compared with a year ago.

Statistics Canada says food prices have outstretched the overall inflation rate for 10 consecutive months.

For homeowners or prospective buyers, higher interest rates are pushing up the cost of mortgage interest, while other costs rise at a slower pace.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 19, 2022.

