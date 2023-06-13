Another court postponement for bus driver accused in deadly daycare crash

The court date for Pierre Ny St-Amand, the man accused of crashing his bus into a Laval daycare and killing two children, has been pushed back to the end of August.

Speaking at the Laval courthouse on Tuesday, the defence said more time is needed to evaluate his psychiatric report and further study the event.

"Basically we don't have all the evidence right now. There's still expertise to be made, for example, regarding the bus," lawyer Lesperance Hudon said.

St-Amand, 51 at the time of crash, faces two counts of first-degree murder and seven other charges, including attempted murder and aggravated assault.

On Feb. 8, a Laval city bus barrelled into the Éducative Ste-Rose daycare, killing two four-year-children and injuring six others.

Witnesses described the driver as hysterical, removing his clothes and yelling incoherently before police subdued him.

After St-Amand was charged last Spring, Hudon requested his client undergo a psychological evaluation to determine criminal responsibility after a judge ruled he was fit to stand trial.

St-Amand's appearance had already been postponed from April 26 to June 13.

The accused had been a city bus driver for about a decade and had no criminal record.