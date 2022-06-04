iHeartRadio
22°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Another day, another record high gas price in Montreal: $2.23-per-litre

image.jpg

As expected, gas prices reached another record on Sunday with the cost at the pump for regular reaching $2.23 per litre at some stations in and around Montreal. 

On Saturday, some stations were at $2.21 for regular.

That price was listed at stations on the Island of Montreal, the South Shore, and Laval on the GasBuddy website with the lowest prices on the island listed at $2.09.

In Kahnawake on Montreal's South Shore, prices dipped as low as $2.05.

Canadians for Affordable Energy president Dan McTeague said he expected gas prices to reach record highs this weekend after fuel scarcity and a tightening of the global supply of energy have caused fuel prices to skyrocket.

BC's Lower Mainland continues to outpace the rest of the country with some stations at $2.36 a litre.

Toronto's prices are relatively low, with highs of $2.11.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error