Another landslide north of Quebec City 'inevitable,' 187 forced from homes

image.jpg

Public security officials are meeting today with residents north of Quebec City who have been forced from their homes because of the threat of landslides.

Dominic Arseneau, a spokesperson for the city of Saguenay, says 187 people have been displaced after a landslide destroyed a house in the city last week.

He says emergency levees have been erected in the affected part of the city to stop debris and mud from another landslide that he says is "inevitable."

Arseneau says government officials will be explaining the types of assistance programs available to people who are searching for emergency accommodation.

Premier Francois Legault said earlier today on Twitter the government would support the city and its affected residents.

Meanwhile, several groups have offered to shelter displaced families, most of whom had only a few hours to pack their belongings without knowing if they'll ever be able to return to their homes.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published on June 20, 2022.

