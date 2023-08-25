iHeartRadio
Another pedestrian struck in east Montreal


A 50-year-old man was struck by a car on De Lorimier Avenue and De Maisonneuve Boulevard in Montreal on Aug. 24, 2023. (CTV News/Cosmo Santamaria)

For the second time in two days, a pedestrian was hit by a car and severely injured in Montreal's east end.

Just before 10 p.m. on Thursday, a 50-year-old man was struck by a southbound vehicle on De Lorimier Avenue and De Maisonneuve Boulevard, near the Jacques-Cartier Bridge.

He was rushed to hospital in critical condition. The driver, a 30-year-old woman, was not seriously injured.

Police say the event appears to be accidental. Collision investigators were on the scene Thursday to determine the circumstances of the collision. 

Just 24 hours earlier in Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve, a 29-year-old man was hit by a car on Hochelega Street near the Aird Avenue intersection.

Police are waiting for an update on his health Friday morning. He was still in critical condition as of Thursday.

A DEADLY ZONE

The 50-year-old man hospitalized Thursday night is far from the first to be struck in this area near the bridge.

There have been at least four deaths in the zone bordered by De Maisonneuve, Sainte-Catherine, De Lorimier and Papineau since 2021. 

In April 2021, a 26-year-old pedestrian was killed by a dump truck; in May 2022, a 34-year-old pedestrian was killed by a tanker truck; in February 2023, a 21-year-old skateboard was victim to a hit-and-run; and in July, a 43-year-old cyclist was killed, also by a tanker truck.  

With files from The Canadian Press. 

