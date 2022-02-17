Another protest against COVID-19 health measures to descend on Quebec City

Another demonstration is planned for this weekend in Quebec City to denounce COVID-19 public health measures, despite numerous relaxations announced by the provincial government.

Liberal Party (PLQ) Leader Dominique Anglade says she believes the protests reflect a growing discontent on the ground.

Meanwhile, downtown Ottawa has been paralyzed for three weeks by truckers opposed to the health measures.

Parti Québécois (PQ) MNA Martin Ouellet says he does not believe the Quebec City demonstration will be as provocative as the one in Ottawa.

Quebec City Mayor Bruno Marchand has already announced that he plans to tighten up security measures to prevent potential violent acts, including increasing police powers.

Québec solidaire (SQ) MNA Sol Zanetti notes he agrees with the mayor's efforts, provided that they are temporary.

