Another Quebec minister, Pierre Dufour, latest politician to test positive for COVID-19

Quebec forestry and wildlife minister Pierre Dufour is the latest of the province's politicians to test positive for COVID-19, he announced Monday, as the province's overall numbers spiralled dramatically upwards.

"After being in contact with someone positive for COVID-19, I went to get tested and the result turned out positive," wrote Dufour in his announcement.

"I will therefore remain in isolation and I will follow public health instructions. I am doing well despite a few symptoms."

Dufour's portfolio also includes provincial parks. He represents Abitibi East.

Après avoir été en contact avec une personne positive à la COVID-19, je suis allé me faire tester et le résultat d'avère positif. Je demeurerai donc en isolement et je suivrai les consignes de la santé publique. Je me porte bien malgré quelques symptômes.

His announcement came within minutes of a similar Twitter post from federal Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly.

Quebec provincial education minister Jean-François Roberge tested positive last week, while Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante announced her positive result over the weekend.

Quebec's overall positivity rate is now over 10 per cent, meaning that more than one in 10 of all COVID-19 tests in the province are coming back positive.