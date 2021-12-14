Another rollercoaster ride of temperatures on the way for Montreal

Another round of warm and windy weather will be moving into Southern Quebec this week. Just days after a weekend storm that brought double-digit warmth and wind gusts of over 100 km/h to Montreal, another U.S. low is moving in.

Unlike the weekend storm, which knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of Hydro-Quebec customers, the next system is not expected to pack the same punch as it sweeps in Wednesday into Thursday.

Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued special weather statements for the possibility of light freezing rain on Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Parts of Western Quebec, along the Ontario border, are under freezing rain warnings as two millimeters of ice is expected. Roads and walkways may become slippery for a time before the wet weather changes over to plain rain Wednesday night.

Montreal is expecting to see precipitation in the form of light snow Wednesday evening.

The city could see a couple of centimeters of snow with light freezing drizzle mixed in before a changeover to straight rain. Once again, Montreal will experience a mainly rain event as temperatures soar into double digits by Thursday.

Montreal could see a high of 12 C on Thursday, which would be a new record for Dec. 16.

Once the system moves out on Friday, the winds are expected to pick up again. This time, the winds in Montreal should be less intense with gusts of up to 60 km/h.

Daytime highs will drop back below the freezing mark into the weekend, so expect slick surfaces.

Montreal is expecting to see light snow to start the weekend, with temperatures closer to seasonal values.

Normal high: -3 C

Normal low: -11 C