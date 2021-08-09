Another shooting in Montreal leaves 22-year-old dead

A 22-year-old man has died after a shooting in Montreal's Villeray neighbourhood.

Montreal police (SPVM) says a 911 call was made at 9:45 p.m. Sunday after gunshots were heard near Crémazie Boulevard.

After a nearby search, the victim was found on Cartier Street with injuries to the upper body.

Paramedics attempted to resuscitate the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was known to police, the force notes.

"We're opening a command post in the area," Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant said. "We're going to go door-to-door to get more information."

A perimeter has been set up on Cartier Street, between Jarry Street and Crémazie Boulevard.

No arrests have been made.

According to Montreal police, the man's death is the 17th homicide to occur this year on the territory.

This is the latest in a slew of shootings in the Montreal area.

After news of a triple homicide last Monday, Quebec's public safety minister Genevieve Guilbault announced the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) and Montreal police would be working together to fight gun violence and trafficking on the Island of Montreal.