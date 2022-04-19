iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Another teen injured in Montreal shooting

A 16-year-old is in hospital after a shooting in Montreal's Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News)

A 16-year-old is in hospital after a shooting in Montreal's Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough.

Montreal police (SPVM) received a 911 call at 11:50 p.m. Monday about a shooting near Saint-Hubert Street and Émile-Journault Avenue, in the area of Collège Ahuntsic.

"When they arrived on location, they found a man, aged 16, shot and injured to his lower body," said Gabriella Youakim, a spokesperson with Montreal police.

The teen was transported to hospital and his life is not in danger, she adds.

"At this moment, police are still working to determine where the shooting occurred," Youakim notes.

A security perimeter has been set up and no arrests have been made.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error