Anthony Mantha's four points leads Capitals to 8-4 blowout win over Canadiens

Anthony Mantha scored two goals in 34 seconds and added two assists as the Washington Capitals crushed the Montreal Canadiens 8-4 Saturday night.

Nic Dowd, Alexander Ovechkin, Garnet Hathaway, Justin Schultz and T.J. Oshie scored for Washington. Dmitry Orlov had one goal and two assists. Vitek Vanacek made 28 saves in the win.

Ryan Poehling scored twice, Jake Evans and Nick Suzuki added goals. (20-45-11) Samuel Montembeault made 32 saves in the loss.

Dowd gave the Capitals (42-23-10) an early lead by deflecting Orlov’s shot off his stick at 12:23 of the first period.

Evans levelled the score at 1:56 of the second period with a slap shot from the top of the right faceoff circle.

Mantha scored two consecutive goals to regain the lead. The Longueuil, Que., native recovered the rebound from his own shot to score his first of the night.

Mantha then beat Montembeault with a wrist shot 34 seconds later to give Washington a two-goal lead.

Montreal cut their deficit to one goal when Jeff Petry and Poehling combined on a one-timer.

Washington got back up by two goals when Ovechkin, left alone in the slot, scored his 47th marker of the season.

Poehling scored his second of the night by picking up a loose puck in the slot and beating a distracted Vanacek.

Washington responded with three unanswered goals. Hathaway bagged his 13th goal of the season. Orlov added the Capitals sixth goal from the high slot. Finally, Schultz’s shot deflected on David Savard’s stick and past Montembeault.

Suzuki’s 20th goal of the season came at 14:53 of the third period.

Oshie’s power-play goal at the 16:35 mark of the final frame sealed Washington’s 8-4 road win.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 16, 2022.