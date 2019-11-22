Anti-bullying tour begins in Montreal-area schools

There was much enthusiasm as an anti-bullying tour started Friday at Parkdale Elementary School in St-Laurent.

The Youth Stars production, led by Malik Shaheed, better known as DJ Malik, taught children in Grades 1 through 6 about the importance of recognizing the signs of bullying, and how to reach out, or even help fellow classmates and friends.

"Understand the signs of bullying. Don't be a bully. Be a friend. As a human being, you have to help people. We all need help. Speak up when you see bullying," said Malik.

The anti-bullying program is in its fifth year, which tours schools across Montreal and Quebec. Malik hopes to be able to expand the tour on a nationwide level.

"We are creating a buzz in Quebec, and once the buzz spreads out, we will also be extending our hands out to schools in Ontario, and other provinces," he said.

The Youth Stars Tour is dedicated to Devan Bracci-Selvey this year, who was killed earlier this year as a victim of bullying.