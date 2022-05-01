iHeartRadio
11°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Anti-capitalism protest leads to broken windows, one officer and one citizen injured

Montreal police (SPVM) say demonstrators threw rocks at commercial buildings during an anti-capitalism protest on Sun., May 1, 2022. (Cosmo Santamaria)

An anti-capitalism protest near Place du Canada in downtown Montreal turned violent on Sunday, according to police (SPVM), with demonstrators throwing rocks and officers using "chemical irritants" to disperse the crowd.

One man was arrest for assault with a weapon against a police officer and investigations were opened regarding a total of 12 criminal acts, police say. 

One police officer and one citizen were injured, although the extend of these injuries is unknown. 

The protest escalated around 5:45 p.m.

MONTREAL’S PROTEST TODAY @tvanouvelles @RadioCanadaInfo @CTVMontreal @CBCMontreal @CBCNews @CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/0x0weKbbv1

— Joshua Gariepy (@joshua_gariepy) May 1, 2022

An SPVM spokesperson said rocks were thrown through the windows of commercial buildings and at police officers, and property was graffitied.

Some protestors placed objects in the street to slow down police, according to the spokesperson, who said "chemical irritants" were used to control the crowd.

Police say the situation is now under control and most of the crowd has departed.

#Manifencours
L'opération de dispersion est terminée. La majorité des manifestants de la marche anticapitaliste ont quitté les lieux. Les policiers patrouillent le secteur. #SPVM

— Police Montréal (@SPVM) May 1, 2022

With files from The Canadian Press. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error