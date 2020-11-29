Anti-mask protesters gather outside home they wrongfully believe belongs to Premier Legault's

By Adam Kovac, CTV News Montreal

MONTREAL -- Some very confused protesters tried to make their point in front of Premier Francois Legault's Westmount home on Sunday. The only problem is, Legault doesn't have a home in Westmount.

According to the Journal de Montreal, about a dozen people gathered in front of a home to express their displeasure with Quebec's COVID-19 public health measures.

But as Legault pointed out on Twitter, that house is not his home. In fact, Legault does not live in Westmount at all.

As Legault pointed out, the home wasn't the only thing the protesters got wrong, saying on Twitter they were also picking the wrong fight.

The protest came the same day that Quebec another 1,395 COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 141,038 since the start of the pandemic. Over 7,000 people have died of the virus in Quebec.