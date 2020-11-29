iHeartRadio
Anti-mask protesters gather outside Westmount home they wrongfully believe belongs to Premier Legault

Quebec Premier Francois Legault speaks to the media at the COVID-19 press briefing Monday, October 26, 2020 in Montreal.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Some very confused protesters tried to make their point in front of Premier Francois Legault's Westmount home on Sunday. The only problem is, Legault doesn't have a home in Westmount.

According to the Journal de Montreal, about a dozen people gathered in front of a home to express their displeasure with Quebec's COVID-19 public health measures.

But as Legault pointed out on Twitter, that house is not his home. In fact, Legault does not live in Westmount at all.

Je n'habite pas à Westmount.
Les manifestants se sont trompés de maison...et peut-être de combat... https://t.co/C9gQ481YOg

— François Legault (@francoislegault) November 29, 2020

As Legault pointed out, the home wasn't the only thing the protesters got wrong, saying on Twitter they were also picking the wrong fight.

The protest came the same day that Quebec announced another 1,395 COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 141,038 since the start of the pandemic. Over 7,000 people have died of the virus in Quebec.  

