Anti-vaccination flyers target Jewish community in Cote-St-Luc

mb

The City of Cote-St-Luc is working to determine who is behind trilingual flyers that urged members of the Jewish community not to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

In a video posted to the city's YouTube channel, Mayor Mitchell Brownstein asked people with video cameras connected to their doorbells to come forward with footage that could help identify who is behind the campaign.

According to Brownstein's video, the flyers appeared in some residents' mailboxes earlier this week and were in English, Hebrew and Yiddish. He said that distributing the flyers was a violation of the city's bylaws.

“This flyer is targeting the Jewish community. It's trying to convince Jews not to get a potentially life-saving vaccine in the middle of a pandemic,” he said. “Unfortunately, the kind of misinformation in the flyer is all too common online. The goal is to ensure those who are a bit hesitant to get vaccinated, don't get vaccinated.” 
 

