Apartment fire causes death of 1 resident in Cote-St-Luc


A fire in the Montreal suburb of Cote-St-Luc caused a man's death.

Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating a fatal fire in a Cote-St-Luc high-rise apartment building.

A male resident of the building’s third floor is believed to be the victim who died.

Two other residents were taken to hospital for smoke inhalation.

The fire started around 4:30 pm in the building at 7925 Kingsley Rd, police say. It took about 70 firefighters until about 7 p.m. to put the fire out.

The 14-storey apartment building was evacuated, and there was a major plume of smoke that rose from the blaze to the top of the building.

Montreal fire department (SIM) battalion chief Alain Laflamme told CTV News the 3rd, 4th and 5th floors sustained major smoke and water damage, and, as a result, at least a dozen units are uninhabitable for the time being.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but it’s not thought to be criminal in origin, Montreal police spokesperson Raphael Bergeron told CTV News. 

