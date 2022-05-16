Apartment hunting: What can you get for $1,450 in Montreal?

Although rents in Montreal seem tame compared to other major Canadian cities like Toronto and Vancouver, there's no denying that prices are rising.

According to rental platform liv.rent, Montreal's average rent has gone up by $150 -- just since the start of 2022.

As moving season approaches, the ongoing housing crisis is on the minds of many Montrealers seeking a new place to live.

Keep reading to learn which spots in the city are the most -- and least -- expensive.

NEIGHBOURHOOD BREAKDOWN

Rents are highest downtown, with an average monthly cost of $1,748 for unfurnished one-bedrooms, according to liv.rent data.

Meanwhile, the least expensive one-bedrooms are in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve, at an average of $1,192.

Liv.rent found the average rent for unfurnished one-bedrooms in Montreal as a whole to be $1,450 in May 2022.

At $1,450 a month, apartments can vary greatly. It all comes down to location, size, the number of rooms, and what utilities and amenities are included.

Here's a few examples of what $1,450 (ish) can get you:

PLATEAU-MONT-ROYAL:

ONE-BEDROOM, $1,500

Where: 4399 St. Laurent Blvd.

Square footage: 900

Utilities: Water

Laundry: In unit

DOWNTOWN:

STUDIO, $1,440

Where: 280 Rene-Levesque Blvd.

Square footage: 428

Utilities: Heating, hydro, water

Laundry: In unit

Other: Fitness area, sauna, pool

SAINT HENRI:

ONE-BEDROOM, $1,450

Where: 765 Bourget St.

Square footage: 541

Utilities: Heating

Laundry: In unit

Other: Fitness area, rooftop pool

WESTMOUNT:

ONE-BEDROOM, $1,400

Where: 200 Kensington Ave.

Square footage: 693

Utilities: Water

Laundry: In building

VERDUN:

TWO-BEDROOM, $1,414

Where: 4560 Lasalle Blvd.

Square footage: Unspecified

Utilities: Heating, water

Laundry: Unspecified

Other: Fitness area, sauna, pool

N.D.G.:

TWO-BEDROOM, $1,500

Where: 6077 Sherbrooke St.

Square footage: Unspecified

Utilities: Unspecified

Laundry: In unit

COTE-DES-NEIGES:

ONE-BEDROOM, $1,490

Where: 4530 Cote-des-Neiges Rd.

Square footage: 700

Utilities: Heating, water

Laundry: in unit

Other: Pool, garden

SAINT-LAURENT:

THREE-BEDROOM, $1,470

Where: Unspecified

Square footage: 1,100

Utilities: None

Laundry: In unit

AHUNTSIC-CARTIERVILLE:

THREE-BEDROOM, $1,500

Where: 11774 Michel Sarrazin St.

Square footage: 1,000

Utilities: Heating

Laundry: Unspecified

VILLERAY-PARC-EXTENSION:

TWO-BEDROOM, $1,500

Where: 8513 Rue de Reims

Square footage: 1,000

Laundry: In unit

HOCHELAGA-MAISONNEUVE:

THREE-BEDROOM, $1,450

Where: 1476 Morgan Ave.

Square footage: Unspecified

Utilities: Hydro, water

Laundry: Washer in unit