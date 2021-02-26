iHeartRadio
Apparent explosion flattens home in Morin Heights

FILE PHOTO (Pexels.com)

A home in the Laurentians town of Morin Heights was destroyed by fire late Friday morning after an apparent explosion.

Firefighters were called to a home on Trois-Pierre St. at about 11:20 a.m.

The roof of the building "popped" open, said provincial police spokesperson Valerie Beauchamp.

The SQ will investigate the cause of the fire due to the apparent explosion. Technicians and investigators are on scene.

By Friday afternoon, the flames were largely extinguished, officials said.

There are few details available at this time, and it remains unclear if anyone was inside the home at the time.

- With files from CTV News Montreal's Andrew Brennan

