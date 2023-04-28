iHeartRadio
Rainfall warning issued for Quebec, flooding possible in Quebec


After a fine finish to the work week, with a return to sunshine and warmer air, Montreal is bracing for periods of steady rain through the weekend. 

Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for Montreal, Laval, the Mont-Tremblant - Sainte-Agathe area, Vaudreuil, and the Valleyfield - Beauharnois area.

"Rain, heavy at times is expected," reads the warning. A total of 30 to 50 millimetres is expected through two rounds of rain from Saturday evening to Sunday morning, and again that evening into Monday morning. 

"Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible," continued the warning report. 

Montreal will see light rain push in beginning Saturday afternoon.

An initial wave of precipitation is expected to bring between five and 10 millimetres of rain.

While the city may see a few dry periods on Sunday, steady rain is expected to move in.

On-and-off showers are expected to continue through the middle of next week with daytime highs slightly below the seasonal norm of 15 degrees Celsius.

