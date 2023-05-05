April unemployment rate was 5% in Canada, 4.1% in Quebec: StatCan

Employment in Canada increased by 41,000 in April, mainly in part-time work, and the unemployment rate remained the same as the previous four months at 5 per cent.

Statistics Canada also found the unemployment rate in Quebec was at 4.1 per cent in April and reported that employment was stable.

The unemployment rate in the Quebec City area held steady at 1.7 per cent in April and remained the lowest of all metropolitan areas in Canada.

Quebec's record low unemployment rate of 3.9 per cent was recorded last January and in November 2022.

Across the country, employment increased in retail, transportation and warehousing, information, culture and recreation, and educational services.

Meanwhile, the number of people working in business, building and other support services declined.

Employment increased by 18,000 among men aged 25 to 54, and by 16,000 among men aged 55 and over. It remained stable among women 25 and up.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 5, 2023.