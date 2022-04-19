Archdiocese of Montreal ombudsperson says 'major' culture change still needed to handle abuse complaints

Nearly a year after the creation of her position, the new ombudsperson for the Archdiocese of Montreal says a "major change of culture" is still needed to change behaviour and ensure that the handling of complaints isn't "just a smoke screen for which the victims will pay the price."

In her third report published Tuesday, Marie Christine Kirouack criticized some members of the church for their attitude towards complaints.

She underlined in particular the delays in the progress of the investigations "caused by the resistance to change by some who, whether voluntarily, by omission, negligence or refusal, are not transferring the requested documents."

The ombudsperson also raised the lack of follow-up on recommendations and mentioned poorly written letters that give the impression that a case's facts are a misinterpretation by the complainants.

But most of the problems with the handling of complaints are the result of a lack of organization, Kirouack told The Canadian Press.

"I'm not prepared to say that in all cases it's ill will," she said.

"In some cases, yes, but in others, it's an organizational problem."

Although "the last few months have been difficult," Kirouac said her presence is welcomed in the archdiocese. Many are pleased to have a clear complaints process to regain the public's trust.

Asked to respond to the report, the office of the Archbishop of Montreal referred The Canadian Press to a statement issued by Archbishop Christian Lépine.

"The Archdiocese of Montreal continues its transformation process. Already, in nine months, we have put in place a unique training program for Archdiocesan and parish personnel," he said.

"We are also committed to constantly improving our internal procedures for better prevention and follow-up of complaints."

'NO LONGER ACCEPTABLE'

A change of culture must also take place in the face of psychologically troubling behaviour, said Kirouac.

"The verbal abuse, the temperamental [behaviour], is no longer acceptable. The kind of impunity that is linked to having a certain status within the church must be put aside -- it's over," she said.

Since she took office, there have been a number of complaints about "difficulties between staff and clergy or disagreements between members of the parish council and a member of the clergy," the report said.

Kirouack is calling on the archdiocese to think deeply about the future of these "angry" and "impatient" priests who are pushing everyone around.

While some of these behaviours do not represent abuse, they remain unacceptable and require "solutions that will closely supervise these 'characters,'" the ombudsperson said.

Moving them to another parish is not a solution to erase the problem, she said.

"In the non-clerical world, it's easy -- you kick them out," said Kirouac, but the situation becomes more complicated with a member of the clergy.

She called for "meat around the bone" to ensure that there are strict measures in place to prevent a recurrence of the behaviour in question. A policy on sanctions is expected soon.

95 COMPLAINTS SINCE MAY 2021

Since May 2021, the ombudsperson has received 95 complaints, about 50 of which relate to sexual, physical, psychological or financial abuse that occurred over the past 70 years, the report details.

Of the 10 upheld complaints of abuse, investigations are ongoing. Three investigation reports have also been filed and conclude that the acts in question were committed.

"Some victims of abuse also find comfort only by contacting the ombudsperson," said Kirouac.

"There are people that just, after talking to me, they decided not to file a complaint... They needed someone to hear their pain," she said.

The ombudsperson at the Archdiocese of Montreal was established in the wake of an independent report released in November 2020 on the handling of complaints received about former priest Brian Boucher.

This article by The Canadian Press was produced with the financial support of Meta and The Canadian Press News Fellowships. It was first published in French on April 19, 2022.