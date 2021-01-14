Are we about to get our first storm of the season?

A large amount of snow looks to be coming Montreal's way this weekend, with Environment Canada warning drivers that " quickly accumulating snow will make travel difficult."

As many as 30 centimetres will fall on Montreal, surrounding areas, and much of the rest of the southern province, according to the forecast.

Environment Canada has doubled its estimate since Wednesday, when it issued a special weather statement warning that up to 15 centimetres of snow mixed with rain was on the horizon.

It now says it expects a minimum of 15 centimetres and as much as 30. The warning about rain is no longer part of the statement.

However, it still predicts the temperature will stay around zero until midweek next week, when it will plunge to about -10 degrees Celsius.