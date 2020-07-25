iHeartRadio
Argument turns into knife fight at Montreal North park, 27-year-old stabbed: police

In this file photo, police tape stretches across a section of street in the U.S. on Friday, Oct. 9, 2015. (Michael Schennum/The Arizona Republic via AP)

A 27-year-old man was stabbed during a fight Friday night in a Montreal North park, police say.

An argument degenerated into a fight between several people in Le Carignan park, at the intersection of P.-M.-Favier St. and Renoir St., police say.

Police were called to the scene at around 7:10 p.m. and they found the victim with upper body injuries. He was quickly transported to a hospital.

On Saturday morning, police said the man was recovering from the stabbing and his life is not considered to be in danger.

Police are still investigating the motive behind the stabbing. On Friday night, investigators taped off a security perimeter at the park to analyze the crime scene.

The victim is not cooperating with the investigation, said a spokesman. 

--With files from CTV staff

This report was first published by The Canadian Press on July 24, 2020.

