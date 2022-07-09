iHeartRadio
22°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Armed man arrested after barricading himself in a Gaspé residence

Quebec Provincial Police headquarters is seen Wednesday, April 17, 2019 in Montreal. Quebec's independent police watchdog is investigating after a man died in a police shooting Sunday evening in the province's Beauce region. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

A man will likely face justice after an hours-long standoff with police Saturday morning in Cloridorme, on the Gaspé peninsula.

Police were informed, around 3:15 a.m., that there was a man in crisis inside a residence located on Route 132 in this small municipality of 600 inhabitants, not far from the City of Gaspé.

"As a security measure, a perimeter was set up, and around 7:15 a.m., the 55-year-old man was arrested by police officers," said Officer Nicolas Scholtus, spokesperson for the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).

Fortunately, the man, who was armed, was alone inside the residence.

"He could face charges of threats and improper storage of a firearm," said the SQ spokesperson.

Route 132 was closed in both directions during the police operation.

No one was injured.

As for the gunman, he was transported to hospital to receive appropriate care.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 9, 2022.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*