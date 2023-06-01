Armed suspect wanted in Stoke, Que. arrested; public advisory lifted

Early Thursday morning, Quebec provincial police announced that the armed and dangerous suspect sought in the Stoke area of Quebec's Eastern Townships was arrested.

He was located in Stoke and subdued by police. The suspect will be interviewed later Thursday by investigators.

The alert issued by the Public Security Ministry on social media around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday has been lifted. The advisory warned the public to avoid the Stoke area, a community located a few kilometers east of Sherbrooke.

"If you are in the targeted area, take shelter indoors, lock doors, stay away from windows and follow the instructions of local authorities," the ministry wrote.

