iHeartRadio
30°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Armed suspect wanted in Stoke, Que. arrested; public advisory lifted


(photo: CTV Montreal / Cosmo Santamaria)

Early Thursday morning, Quebec provincial police announced that the armed and dangerous suspect sought in the Stoke area of Quebec's Eastern Townships was arrested.

He was located in Stoke and subdued by police. The suspect will be interviewed later Thursday by investigators.

The alert issued by the Public Security Ministry on social media around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday has been lifted. The advisory warned the public to avoid the Stoke area, a community located a few kilometers east of Sherbrooke.

"If you are in the targeted area, take shelter indoors, lock doors, stay away from windows and follow the instructions of local authorities," the ministry wrote.

 This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 1, 2023. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*