iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Armoured car held up and robbed in Montreal, police investigating

image.png

Two employees of an armoured car company were assaulted and robbed late Monday evening in Montreal's north end by a pair of thieves who fled with an undetermined amount of money.

The employees were pepper-sprayed and shot at, but were not hit by any gunshots, according to the Montreal Police Department (SPVM).

The robbery occurred around 11 p.m. near the premises of a financial institution located on Jean-Talon St.West, at the intersection of Querbes St., in the Parc-Extension neighbourhood. It appears that the employees were carrying money to their armoured car when the robbery occurred.

According to witnesses, the two robbers fled on foot in a direction that could not be determined.

Both victims were treated by paramedics for pepper spray.

Investigators will now go over surveillance cameras in the neighbourhood to see if they have been able to capture images that would allow them to advance their investigation.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 19, 2021.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error