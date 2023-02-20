iHeartRadio
-6°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Around 1,300 Laval University professors will go on strike on Monday


Laval University north entrance, Wednesday, October 19, 2016 in Quebec City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

Nearly 1,300 professors at Laval University in Quebec City will go on strike on Monday, after a mandate to do so was approved at a general assembly on Jan. 20 by 96 per cent, according to the union.

Salaries, in an inflationary context, as well as work overload, are among the main issues in dispute with the employer.

The Laval University professors union (SPUL) says it also wants to better protect colleagues who do not have permanent status and who are on sick leave.

The strike is scheduled to last two weeks, according to Laval University. The teaching, supervision and research activities offered by professors affiliated with the SPUL bargaining unit are suspended, but the activities offered by other faculty members should continue normally.

This includes the work of lecturers, clinical teaching physicians and dentists, and other employees responsible for practical training.

The Student Support Centre is not affected.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 20, 2023.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*