Around 1,300 Laval University professors will go on strike on Monday

Nearly 1,300 professors at Laval University in Quebec City will go on strike on Monday, after a mandate to do so was approved at a general assembly on Jan. 20 by 96 per cent, according to the union.

Salaries, in an inflationary context, as well as work overload, are among the main issues in dispute with the employer.

The Laval University professors union (SPUL) says it also wants to better protect colleagues who do not have permanent status and who are on sick leave.

The strike is scheduled to last two weeks, according to Laval University. The teaching, supervision and research activities offered by professors affiliated with the SPUL bargaining unit are suspended, but the activities offered by other faculty members should continue normally.

This includes the work of lecturers, clinical teaching physicians and dentists, and other employees responsible for practical training.

The Student Support Centre is not affected.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 20, 2023.