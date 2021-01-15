Around 30 employees staying home after a Quebec factory was destroyed in a fire

A business located in the heart of the village of Lyster, in Center-du-Quebec about an hour southwest of Quebec City, was destroyed by flames on Thursday evening.

The building housing Built Rite Trucks, which specializes in manufacturing fibreglass parts, is considered a total loss.

Firefighters were alerted around 7:30 p.m. to respond to the blaze, which was already clearly visible from outside the building on Becancour St., said Lyster Mayor Syvlain Labrecque.

Fire safety services from neighbouring municipalities were also called in to help.

Due to the presence of houses nearby, residents had to be evacuated for several hours since there was a risk of the fire spreading.

"It could have been dangerous. When the firefighters arrived, they put everything in place to at least protect the surrounding buildings and contain the fire inside," said Labrecque.

According to the mayor, no neighbouring building was affected by the flames.

No injuries were also reported.

No one was working inside the factory at the time of the fire.

The company employs between 25 to 30 people, the majority of whom reside in Lyster, says Labrecque.

"It is a hard blow. Tomorrow morning, many will not return to the shop, as they say," said the mayor of the town of around 1,600 inhabitants.

In the 1950s, the site hosted a foundry that produced pressure parts for large companies.

For the past ten years, the place has specialized in fibreglass.

"It's a page of history that has just been turned," said Labrecque.

The cause of the fire remains unknown at this time.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 15, 2021.