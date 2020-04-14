Around 30 staff are in quarantine after a COVID-19 outbreak at the Montreal General Hospital

After two patients and four staff members working on the 15th floor of the Montreal General Hospital tested positive for COVID-19, access to the floor is now closed.

The 15th floor is for internal medicine.

According to a release from the MUHC Tuesday, human resources teams at the hospital are conducting an epidemiological investigation to “trace close contacts of infected individuals.”

The hospital said the two patients have been placed in isolation and approximately 30 MUHC staff are now in quarantine.

“In addition, all patients who may have been exposed to the infected individuals are under isolation precautions and are actively being monitored for symptoms,” the release reads.