Arrest made, suspect wanted in east-end Montreal pharmacy robbery

Montreal police (SPVM) investigators have charged one man and are searching for a second in an armed robbery of a pharmacy in the east end where a person was stabbed.

Keith Edward Caouette, 52, was charged Feb. 17 with the July 31 robbery in the Pointe-Aux-Trembles borough where employees were tied up and one employee sustained stab wounds. Offenders stole drugs and cash and fled on foot.

Caouette was charged with robbery and causing bodily harm.

A second suspect remains at large.

Police are asking individuals with information to contact the SPVM or call 911.