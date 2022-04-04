iHeartRadio
10°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Arrest made, suspect wanted in east-end Montreal pharmacy robbery

A suspect remains at large in the July 31 pharmacy robbery in Montreal's Pointe-aux-Trembles borough. SOURCE: SPVM

Montreal police (SPVM) investigators have charged one man and are searching for a second in an armed robbery of a pharmacy in the east end where a person was stabbed.

Keith Edward Caouette, 52, was charged Feb. 17 with the July 31 robbery in the Pointe-Aux-Trembles borough where employees were tied up and one employee sustained stab wounds. Offenders stole drugs and cash and fled on foot.

Caouette was charged with robbery and causing bodily harm.

A second suspect remains at large.

Police are asking individuals with information to contact the SPVM or call 911. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error